See Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Crash Husband Patrick's "Business Trip" in Sideline Photos

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes made the trip to support her husband Patrick in his match against Tampa Bay Buccaneers. See how her outfit made a nod to the NFL star.

Watch: NFL Star Patrick Mahomes & Wife Brittany Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2

Brittany Mahomes is keeping things strictly business. 

The fitness trainer shared a photo of herself on the field after traveling to support husband Patrick on his match against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game, which took place in the Buccaneers' home stadium in Tampa, proved to be a victorious one for Patrick and the Kansas City Chiefs—beyond just having Brittany as his IRL cheerleader—with the team winning 41-31. 

Brittany, who is currently expecting her second child with the NFL star, captioned the Oct. 2 Instagram post, "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today."

In the carousel full of pics, Brittany was decked out in red to support the Chiefs. She wore a business chic red blazer that covered her baby bump along with black knee high boots and shorts with Patrick's team number. 

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photos From the "Best Day" With Patrick and Daughter Sterling

The high school sweethearts tied the knot in Hawaii back in March and, three months later, they announced that they were expecting their second child together.

To share the news, they recruited the help of their daughter Sterling wearing a pink T-shirt that read, "I have a secret to tell you." The 18-month-old also held up a sign that read, "Baby sister duties coming soon."

 

Since their initial announcement, the couple revealed they are having a baby boy by sharing a sweet video from their sex reveal party. 

The June 26 video showed Patrick and Brittany spraying blue paint out of squirt guns, indicating that they are expecting a son. 

Life on the field has naturally been a big part of their family's life and, just last month, Sterling visited her dad on the field for the first time

"Ster girl stayed up past her bedtime to surprise her Daddy!!" Brittany wrote in a Sept. 15 post. "Her first time on the field to see him."

