Is Jason Gaskell Leaving Below Deck Mediterranean? His Season 7 Fate Revealed

In Bravo's sneak peek at Below Deck Mediterranean's Oct. 3 episode, deckhand Jason Gaskell makes up his mind about his future on the boat. Find out his decision following lots of onboard drama.

Looks like it's anchors aweigh for Below Deck Mediterranean's Jason Gaskell.

The show's Sept. 26 episode concluded with a heated conversation between Jason and bosun Storm Smith regarding his behavior with the rest of the crew. And in Bravo's sneak peek at the series' Oct. 3 episode, Jason makes up his mind about his future on the boat.

"Sometimes, it just doesn't click, and it's just not clicking," Jason says in the clip, adding that he never intended on quitting upon joining the crew.

"If I'm that much of a f--king cancer to a situation, f--king end it for me," he adds in a confessional. "I feel closer to the fish in the water than the deck crew."

With the decision coming hours before the crew will set sail on their latest charter, Storm decides to chat with Captain Sandy Yawn about what to do. Recalling the conversation with Jason, Storm tells her, "I'm here to say, like, 'When you're in a good vibe, I really appreciate you. But the last three charters, you haven't been, and it's really affecting everyone.'"

Looking to get Jason's perspective, Sandy calls him into the bridge to talk it all out. He defends his stance on leaving, telling the Captain, "I don't wanna just throw a temper tantrum. I'm just trying not to make anyone mad."

Lucky for him, she gets where he's coming from. As she puts it, "Sometimes, people just don't gel." However, with the new charter beginning within the hour, Sandy needs Jason to put his departure on pause for the time being.

"You've always been respectful to me," she tells him, "so I'm gonna ask you to just continue to do your job until I find a replacement."

Not wanting to "leave anyone high and dry," Jason accepts the proposal and heads off to continue preparing for the charter. How will Jason's attitude affect the crew's latest voyage? Fans will have to tune in to find out.

Check out the full seven-minute preview of tonight's episode above.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. New episodes drop one week early on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

