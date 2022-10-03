Is Jason Gaskell Leaving Below Deck Mediterranean? His Season 7 Fate Revealed

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Looks like it's anchors aweigh for Below Deck Mediterranean's Jason Gaskell.

The show's Sept. 26 episode concluded with a heated conversation between Jason and bosun Storm Smith regarding his behavior with the rest of the crew. And in Bravo's sneak peek at the series' Oct. 3 episode, Jason makes up his mind about his future on the boat.

"Sometimes, it just doesn't click, and it's just not clicking," Jason says in the clip, adding that he never intended on quitting upon joining the crew.

"If I'm that much of a f--king cancer to a situation, f--king end it for me," he adds in a confessional. "I feel closer to the fish in the water than the deck crew."

With the decision coming hours before the crew will set sail on their latest charter, Storm decides to chat with Captain Sandy Yawn about what to do. Recalling the conversation with Jason, Storm tells her, "I'm here to say, like, 'When you're in a good vibe, I really appreciate you. But the last three charters, you haven't been, and it's really affecting everyone.'"