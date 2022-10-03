Thomas Rhett, Miranda Lambert and More Support Singer Hardy After Terrifying Tour Bus Accident

Hardy is feeling support from the music community after a frightening experience on tour.
On Oct. 1, the country music singer was hospitalized after his tour bus was involved in an accident near Bristol, Tenn. While Hardy has since confirmed on Instagram that he has been released, the 32-year-old continues to receive well wishes from his peers.
"Damn bud, scary stuff. Hope y'all get healed up," Luke Combs wrote in the comments section. Thomas Rhett Akins added, "Dang man. Prayers of healing for you and your crew."
Chris Lane, Jordan Davis, Raelynn and Jake Owen also wrote that they were sending positive vibes to the singer with Miranda Lambert writing "prayers" in the comment section.
According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report obtained by NBC News, Hardy's bus veered off the right of the Interstate 40 roadway and flipped over onto its left side. A preliminary report stated driver James Hudson was wearing a seatbelt, but none of the passengers were.
"There were just four of us, including myself, on the bus, however we were all treated for significant injuries," Hardy shared Oct. 2. "Our friend, and bus driver, needs your prayers as he is still in the hospital. His family is with him while he is being treated and we're all pulling and praying for him."
Hardy's girlfriend expressed gratitude that the injuries didn't end up becoming much worse.
"Thank you all so so much for all the prayers and well wishes," Caleigh Ryan wrote on Instagram Stories. "I'm thanking God with all of my heart that I'm able to hold his hand right now. Michael, Tanner and Noah are ok, thank God. They suffered some injuries, but Ricky still very much needs everyone's prayers. It really is a miracle that everyone is alive."
At the time of the accident, Hardy was traveling the country to serve as an opener on Morgan Wallen's Dangerous tour. Their last scheduled concert is for Oct. 8.
While it's unclear if Hardy will perform so soon, the artist said he has been ordered by doctors to "recover for the next few weeks."
In the meantime, Hardy is thankful for all those who offered their help and support.
"God bless our medics and local and state officials for their quick response and incredible service," he wrote on social media. "Thank you for all the texts and calls. I'm alive and that's all that matters. I love you all."