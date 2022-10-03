Bachelorette’s Garrett Yrigoyen Is Engaged to Alex Farrar 2 Years After Becca Kufrin Breakup

Watch : Becca Kufrin & Garrett Yrigoyen Split

Garrett Yrigoyen and Alex Farrar took a sail on the love boat and... got engaged!

The Bachelor Nation alum revealed the romantic way he popped the question to the yoga instructor on Instagram, sharing a series of snaps of himself getting down on one knee on a boat in San Diego and his new fiancée showing off her ring. "Our engagement was exactly how I imagined it," he captioned the Oct. 2 post. "I love you so much Alexandra. I can't wait to spend forever with you lil Al."

Alex echoed his sentiments in her own post, alongside a photo of the two smiling at the camera, and a close up of her diamond ring, writing, "When two become one."

"I love you Garrett Vincent Yrigoyen," she continued. "I want all of you forever, everyday. HECK YES I WILL MARRY YOU!!!!"

Garrett's Bachelor Nation family showed their love with Luke Pell writing, "Congrats," while Chase McNary commented, "Yea sir!! Welcome to the club! Congrats y'all!"