Firefly Lane to End With Season 2: Here's Your First Look

Netflix's Firefly Lane, starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, returns for a second and final season on Dec. 2. Get all of the juicy details and a first look at what's to come.

The mystery is still burning bright on Firefly Lane.

The addictive Netflix drama starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke returns for a second and final season on Dec. 2—and there's still plenty to unravel.

"What could possibly have ended the tight-knit thirty year friendship of Tully (Heigl) and Kate (Chalke), our 'Firefly Lane Girls Forever?'" the streamer ponders in its season two synopsis. "We'll learn the answer this season—but first—Kate grapples with the painful aftermath of Johnny's (Ben Lawson) ill-fated trip to Iraq, while Tully faces a lawsuit after walking away from her talk show, and must start her career over from the bottom."

In addition to Heigl, Chalke and Lawson, season two of Firefly Lane also features the returns of Beau Garrett as Cloud, Ali Skovbye as young Tully, Roan Curtis as young Kate and Yael Yurman as Marah.

While season two addresses the tenuous present, it also flashes back to contemplate the past.

"In the '80s, we see Kate and Johnny first fall in love, creating more than a little drama in the newsroom where they work," the description continues, "as Tully's career rises and she spars (and flirts!) with cocky sportscaster Danny Diaz (newcomer Ignacio Serricchio). She just might have met her match—that is, if they can stop arguing for five minutes."

Sounds like a big "if!"

Furthermore, season two will once again go back even further to Kate and Tully's high school days—which weren't any easier.

"While in the '70s, teenage Kate and Tully struggle to keep their friendship together as Cloud goes to jail for dealing drugs and Tully goes to live with her grandmother, far away from Firefly Lane," according to Netflix. "As the girls face the tumult of high school apart, they know the one thing they really need is each other."

Netflix

The second and final season of Firefly Lane will be divided up into two parts, with the first nine episodes premiering Dec. 2, and the final seven releasing on Netflix sometime in 2023.

