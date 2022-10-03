Firefly Lane to End With Season 2: Here's Your First Look

Watch : Katherine Heigl Reflects on Past Controversial Remarks

The mystery is still burning bright on Firefly Lane.

The addictive Netflix drama starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke returns for a second and final season on Dec. 2—and there's still plenty to unravel.

"What could possibly have ended the tight-knit thirty year friendship of Tully (Heigl) and Kate (Chalke), our 'Firefly Lane Girls Forever?'" the streamer ponders in its season two synopsis. "We'll learn the answer this season—but first—Kate grapples with the painful aftermath of Johnny's (Ben Lawson) ill-fated trip to Iraq, while Tully faces a lawsuit after walking away from her talk show, and must start her career over from the bottom."

In addition to Heigl, Chalke and Lawson, season two of Firefly Lane also features the returns of Beau Garrett as Cloud, Ali Skovbye as young Tully, Roan Curtis as young Kate and Yael Yurman as Marah.

While season two addresses the tenuous present, it also flashes back to contemplate the past.

"In the '80s, we see Kate and Johnny first fall in love, creating more than a little drama in the newsroom where they work," the description continues, "as Tully's career rises and she spars (and flirts!) with cocky sportscaster Danny Diaz (newcomer Ignacio Serricchio). She just might have met her match—that is, if they can stop arguing for five minutes."

Sounds like a big "if!"