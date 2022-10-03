Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Dressed as Cinderella and Prince Charming Is Fairy Tale Come to Life

Once upon a time Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell made fairy tales come to life at granddaughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa's fourth birthday party.
For their granddaughter's fourth birthday Oct, 2, the iconic pair dressed up as another iconic pair: Prince Charming and Cinderella. "You are the real queen," Goldie wrote to Kate Hudson's youngest daughter, who also dressed up as the Disney princess. "I'll take Lady in waiting everyday as long as the prince is always beside me! WE LOVE YOU!!!"
For her part, Kate also bowed down to her daughter on her special day. "Our dreamy girl is 4 years today!" she captioned a series of sweet snaps, which included shots of Rani with her grandparents and dad Danny Fujikawa. "Happy Birthday to Rani Rose! Rani fills our hearts so full of love as she meets everyday with enthusiasm, beauty and humor. We partied hard today…the princess way #HAPPYBIRTHDAY"
Just days before celebrating Rani's birthday, Kate shared a sweet tribute to her mom, on Instagram for National Daughter's Day, noting in the Sept. 26 post that the First Wives Club actress is "just so damn cute" adding that she's a "#luckydaughter."
Kate recently reflected on her mom's long career in Hollywood, sharing that she's never tried to emulate her mom's path, exclusively telling E! News Sept. 30 that "She's an original. She's an icon. It's a different generation."
But the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress admitted that being part of an acting family, it may not look that way—"Contrary to how I guess it seems from the outside in," she continued, "for me, our family is much more focused on emulating who we are as people."
However, there's one thing Kate is happy to be following in her mother's footsteps with: parenting. The Almost Famous actress, who is also mom to Ryder Robinson, 18, whose dad is her ex-husband Chris Robinson, and Bingham Bellamy, 11, who she shares with Matt Bellamy, added, "I do really like to emulate the things she brought to her career and to us as kids, and how she balanced that out. I think that's important."