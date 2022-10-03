Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Dressed as Cinderella and Prince Charming Is Fairy Tale Come to Life

Watch : Kate Hudson & Goldie Hawn on Learning From Each Other

Once upon a time Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell made fairy tales come to life at granddaughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa's fourth birthday party.

For their granddaughter's fourth birthday Oct, 2, the iconic pair dressed up as another iconic pair: Prince Charming and Cinderella. "You are the real queen," Goldie wrote to Kate Hudson's youngest daughter, who also dressed up as the Disney princess. "I'll take Lady in waiting everyday as long as the prince is always beside me! WE LOVE YOU!!!"

For her part, Kate also bowed down to her daughter on her special day. "Our dreamy girl is 4 years today!" she captioned a series of sweet snaps, which included shots of Rani with her grandparents and dad Danny Fujikawa. "Happy Birthday to Rani Rose! Rani fills our hearts so full of love as she meets everyday with enthusiasm, beauty and humor. We partied hard today…the princess way #HAPPYBIRTHDAY"