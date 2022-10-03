How Zendaya Made Her Completely Sheer Catsuit the Opposite of NSFW

Watch : Zendaya SLAYS in Sheer Catsuit at Paris Fashion Week

Zendaya and fashion go together like peanut butter and jelly.

So, anytime she hits the red carpet you know she's going to serve a deliciously good look. And such was the case on Oct. 2 when the Euphoria star made a drool-worthy style statement at the Valentino spring/summer 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week.

While attending the luxury label's presentation, the 26-year-old stunned in a completely sheer catsuit with the Valentino logo etched in black bedazzled rhinestones.

Adding extra pizzazz to her look, Zendaya layered the bodysuit with a matching oversized blazer and short shorts that cleverly hid the see-through material in certain NSFW areas. Her accessories—such as pointed-toe pumps and statement drop earrings—tied it all together.

Of course, this isn't the first time in recent months that she's worn an eye-catching Valentino look. Zendaya—who is an ambassador for the brand—slipped into a showstopping strapless ballgown for the 2022 Emmys.