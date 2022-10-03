How Zendaya Made Her Completely Sheer Catsuit the Opposite of NSFW

Zendaya and fashion go together like peanut butter and jelly.
So, anytime she hits the red carpet you know she's going to serve a deliciously good look. And such was the case on Oct. 2 when the Euphoria star made a drool-worthy style statement at the Valentino spring/summer 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week.
While attending the luxury label's presentation, the 26-year-old stunned in a completely sheer catsuit with the Valentino logo etched in black bedazzled rhinestones.
Adding extra pizzazz to her look, Zendaya layered the bodysuit with a matching oversized blazer and short shorts that cleverly hid the see-through material in certain NSFW areas. Her accessories—such as pointed-toe pumps and statement drop earrings—tied it all together.
Of course, this isn't the first time in recent months that she's worn an eye-catching Valentino look. Zendaya—who is an ambassador for the brand—slipped into a showstopping strapless ballgown for the 2022 Emmys.
The elegant design perfectly complemented her golden statue, as she made history as the first Black woman to win the award for lead actress in a drama series twice. She also cemented herself as the youngest two-time winner in Emmys history.
"My greatest wish for Euphoria was that it could help heal people and I just want to say thank you to everyone who has shared their story with me," she said during her acceptance speech on Sept. 12. "I want you to know that anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like they are a Rue, I'm so grateful for your stories and I carry them with me and carry them with her. Thank you so much."
Following her win, the actress exclusively told E! News how she celebrated her career milestone with her boyfriend Tom Holland, who couldn't attend the awards show due to filming The Crowded Room in New York City.
"Well, I didn't have to text my mom because my mom was already there...which is very special," she shared during the Live From E! After Party. "And I texted my boyfriend."
It's safe to say she didn't have to text Tom about her latest PFW look, as she struck a fierce pose on Instagram, writing, "The Valentino girl."