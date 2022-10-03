Kourtney Kardashian, Blake Lively, and Kate Hudson’s BaubleBar Halloween Earrings Are Back in Stock

BaubleBar's Halloween jewelry and the Halloween Disney Bag Charms are back after selling out in just four hours.

By Marenah Dobin Oct 03, 2022 6:26 PMTags
BaubleBar HalloweenKourtney Kardashian; Courtesy of BaubleBar

It's never too early to celebrate Halloween, right? If you're looking for some scary cute jewelry, BaubleBar has some celebrity-worn finds that are downright spooktacular. Kourtney Kardashian, Blake Lively, and Kate Hudson have showcased their BaubleBar jewelry finds on Instagram.

All three of those celebs have shared the BaubleBar Bone To Pick Earrings, which are equal parts festive and chic. The whole BaubleBar Halloween Collection is back, but that's not all. The Disney Halloween Collection amassed a 25,000-person waiting list in just one week. Get some Halloween Disney jewelry and the top-selling Disney Halloween Bag Charms. And if you're looking for a good deal, you can save 20% on all customized gifts with the promo code HURRY.

There's so much to shop and so little time. Get moving because these best-selling styles are bound to sell out again.

BaubleBar's Most Sought-After Finds

Kourtney Kardashian and Blake Lively showcased their BaubleBar picks in their Instagram Stories while Kate Hudson wore the BaubleBar Bone To Pick Earrings in a video.

Instagram

BaubleBar Bone To Pick Earrings

These are the perfect Halloween earrings, but if you want to wear them after October, they bring a punk rock aesthetic to any ensemble.

$52
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Free Spirit Earrings

These rhinestone ghost earrings are spooky, yet adorable.

$42
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Spooky Earring Set

Nothing says "fall" more than pumpkins and candy corn.

$68
$42
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Holy Sheet Earrings

Add a spooky cuteness to your look with these ghost earrings that also glow in the dark.

$28
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Creepy-Crawly Earrings

These spider web earrings make a sparkling statement.

$52
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Cave In Earrings

Get festive with these glow-in-the-dark bat earrings.

$28
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney Pumpkin Earrings

If you adore Disney and Halloween is your favorite holiday, you need these Mickey Mouse pumpkin earrings.

$32
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney Bag Charm: Halloween

Bring Mickey Mouse and some Halloween spirit everywhere you go when you clip this Disney bag charm to your favorite bag.

$68
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney Bag Charm: Glow-In-The-Dark Frankie

This Mickey Mouse bag charm is bedecked in pretty crystals and pearls. Plus, it glows in the dark.

$68
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Pink Outside The Box Custom IPhone Case

Protect your phone with one of these personalized phone cases. Use the code HURRY for a 20% off discount.

$68
$54
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Criss Cross Custom Blanket: Natural / Beige

BaubleBar is famous for its personalized blankets. Give these as gifts or just treat yourself with a customized throw. Use the code HURRY for a 20% off discount.

$108
$86
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Custom Pisa Bracelet: Retro Pavé

This personalized bracelet is so retro, yet incredibly on-trend. Use the code HURRY for a 20% off discount.

$48
$38
BaubleBar

If you're looking for more celeb-inspire BaubleBar finds, check out these affordable necklaces Katie Holmes was spotted wearing.

