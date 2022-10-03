See How Kylie Jenner Turned Paris Fashion Week Into Her Personal Runway

While enjoying Paris Fashion Week, Kylie Jenner had incredible style moments of her own. From a femme fatale look to making tighty whities chic, see all of her head-turning outfits.

We're keeping up with Kylie Jenner's jaw-dropping looks at Paris Fashion Week.

While The Kardashians star has had many memorable style moments over the years, nothing compares to her recent outings as she turned the streets of France into her own personal runway

From exuding vampy femme fatale vibes with a heart-adorned choker and plunging velvet dress to looking like an angelic bride in a caped white gown, Kylie's outfits have been a delightful mix of fierce and fabulous.

And it's clear the makeup mogul is reveling in her PFW style. Take one look at her Instagram and you'll notice her grid is full of behind-the-scene photos of her getting dolled up as well as her striking a pose in each ensemble.

"lady in lace," she captioned her Oct. 2 post, which featured an image of her modeling a head-to-toe black get-up, with a completely sheer bodysuit and asymmetrical floor-length skirt.

In another post, Kylie showcased her effortlessly cool look with tighty whities, cheekily writing on Instagram, "no pants no problem. mornings with @lowe." 

With PFW closing out on Oct. 4, the 25-year-old has just one more day to display her swoon-worthy style. But before she reveals her final look, see all of her style moments below.

Pierre Suu/GC Images
Femme Fatale

The makeup mogul sizzles in a plunging blue velvet gown by Schiaparelli that she styled with a large black anatomical heart choker.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage
Lady in Lace

The Kardashians star oozes sex appeal in this daring lace Mugler look.

Laurent Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock
Vision in White

The reality TV personality calls this angelic gown "special" after attending Acne Studios' spring/summer 2023 show.

TheRealSPW / MEGA
Red Hot

While out and about in Paris, Kylie redefines the nude dress in a sheer number with pieces of red fabric layered underneath.

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images For Balenciaga
Pretty in Pink

Tapping into the Barbiecore trend, the 25-year-old wears head-to-toe pink to the Balenciaga show.

TheRealSPW / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Tie the Knot

Kylie heads to the Balmain presentation in a knotted ensemble that looks like a work of art.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images
Beauty in Blue

"it's @coperni , baby," the star captions her Instagram ahead of attending the history-making show.

TheRealSPW / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Back to Basics

Only Kylie can make tighty whities seem fashionable.

TheRealSPW / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Blinded by the Light

Even when she's not attending a PFW show, Kylie looks stylish as ever.

TheRealSPW / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Matrix Maven

Kylie channels The Matrix with this all-black look.

TheRealSPW / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
All in the Details

Splash of color! Kylie pairs this white body-hugging dress with a pair of bright blue heels.

TheRealSPW / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Totally Buggin'

The star opts for a sleek ensemble but spices it up with her accessories, including her bug-eyed sunglasses and platform heels.

Instagram
Raising Eyebrows

"slay sleep repeat", the Kylie Cosmetics founder captions her Instagram, revealing her shorter hairdo and bleached brows.

