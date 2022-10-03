Rachel Zoe Shares How Son's Scary Ski Lift Fall Changed Her Outlook on Parenting

Rachel Zoe is giving an update on her 11-year-old son Skyler nearly two years after his ski lift fall.
"He's great. He's ready to ski," the fashion designer, 51, exclusively told E! News while walking the red carpet at the Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala benefitting F*ck Cancer in Santa Monica, Calif. on Oct. 1. "It's surreal to me, but he's great. And I think that's why they always say kids are resilient—they are. They're really resilient, a lot more resilient than us."
Zoe, who received the Vanguard Award at the gala, then shared how the accident changed her outlook on parenthood.
"Every day changes my outlook on parenthood, honestly," she continued. "Because no day is the same and no day is what you expect it to be. But I think he teaches me every day, and he teaches me to sort of don't live in fear and don't be so apprehensive about everything because you're scared. So, he's amazing like that. He's a brave little soldier that one."
The incident occurred in December 2020, with Zoe telling her followers, "Sky fell 40 feet from a ski lift." Luckily, Zoe said a man nearby grabbed a mat and put it where he thought Skyler would fall, with her calling him a "friend for life and a guardian angel."
"He saved my son's life," she told E! News in May 2021. "I mean, he literally saved my son's life."
While Skyler ended up being OK, Zoe acknowledged it would take some time for her and her husband Rodger Berman—who also share 8-year-old son Kaius—to process everything that happened.
"He's great, we're scarred forever," Rachel continued to tell E! News at the time. "For sure we'll never get on a chairlift or look at one the same way. I'm not sure he will either, but I hope he does. He's the bravest little human I've ever met, way braver than his parents. Thank God he is unscathed."