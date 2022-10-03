Exclusive

Will Twilight's Peter Facinelli Be Invited to Co-Star Taylor Lautner's Wedding? He Says...

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Twilight's Peter Facinelli also shared his thoughts on getting married to Lily Anne Harrison after they welcomed a baby boy together.

By Mike Vulpo, Alli Rosenbloom Oct 03, 2022 5:29 PMTags
WeddingsCharityInterviewsTwilightExclusivesTaylor LautnerKristen StewartCouplesCelebrities
Watch: BEST "Twilight" Moments at the People's Choice Awards

There's a whole lot to celebrate in the Cullen family these days.

Shortly after E! News confirmed Kristen Stewart was engaged to Dylan Meyer in November, Taylor Lautner announced his successful proposal to Tay Dome.

As the two Twilight stars begin planning their respective dream weddings, co-star Peter Facinelli is sending his well wishes.

"I didn't know Kristen was engaged. Fantastic," he exclusively shared with E! News. "But I just saw Taylor and his lovely fiancée recently and they're very cute."

Could this mean Peter is one step closer to scoring an invite to the wedding? "Maybe, I don't know, we'll see," he laughed before acknowledging the couple shares the same first name. "I was like, that's going to get really confusing when you get mail to the house." 

All jokes aside, Peter himself has a lot to celebrate. On Sept. 5, the actor and his fiancée Lily Anne Harrison welcomed a baby boy named Jack Cooper Facinelli. Peter is also dad to daughters Luca, 25, Lola, 19, and Fiona, 16, who he shares with his ex-wife Jennie Garth

photos
Do-Gooder Gallery

And while the actor has been spotted wearing a ring on that finger, Peter said his wedding celebration will "eventually" come at a later date.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for F*ck Cancer

"Other than the paperwork, it's a formality," he said. "We'll get to celebrate it when COVID dies down a little bit and the baby is a little bit older."

For now, Peter is adjusting to life at home that now includes a lot of dirty diapers and crying. But on Oct. 1, the 48-year-old stepped out to attend the Barbara Berlanti "Heroes Gala" benefiting F*ck Cancer.

Taking place at the Santa Monica Barker Hangar, the sold-out charity event helped raise more than $1.4 million for the non-profit organization that aims to advance health equality for individuals affected by cancer.

Trending Stories

1

Emily Ratajkowski Slams Blonde for "Fetishizing Female Pain"

2

Girlfriend of Late Football Star Spencer Webb Shares Sex of Their Baby

3

Kim Kardashian to Pay $1.26 Million to Settle SEC Charges

"My dad is a survivor," Peter shared. "We can't battle cancer without funds so it's super important to raise awareness, to get people to contribute and to get people to understand. One day, hopefully we'll be able to have the medicines and the equipment to not see loved ones go through these difficult times with cancer and hopefully one day, it's a thing of the past. But until then, we're here coming together."  

Trending Stories

1

Emily Ratajkowski Slams Blonde for "Fetishizing Female Pain"

2

Girlfriend of Late Football Star Spencer Webb Shares Sex of Their Baby

3

Kim Kardashian to Pay $1.26 Million to Settle SEC Charges

4

House of the Dragon: Rhaenyra & Daemon Are Finally Together

5

Is Savannah Chrisley Dating Country Star Matt Stell? She Says...

Latest News

Exclusive

Everything We Know About The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2

Kourtney Kardashian & Blake Lively’s Halloween Earrings Have Restocked

Why Huma Abedin Is “Saying Yes to Dating” Amid Bradley Cooper Romance

Why You Might Already Know Trevor Noah’s Daily Show Replacement

See Kylie Jenner Turn Paris Fashion Week Into Her Personal Runway

Exclusive

How Son's Ski Lift Fall Changed Rachel Zoe's Outlook on Parenting

Exclusive

Will Peter Facinelli Attend Taylor Lautner’s Wedding? He Says...