Savannah Chrisley Sets the Record Straight on Rumors She's Dating Country Singer Matt Stell

Savannah Chrisley knows best when it comes to rumors regarding her love life.
The Growing Up Chrisley star has recently been tied to country singer Matt Stell, four years after appearing in his 2018 music video for "Prayed For You" with her ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles. But when asked about her love life status in a recent interview, Savannah shut down any dating speculation.
"No," she shared on SiriusXM's The Highway last week, clarifying that she and Nic were still "very engaged" at the time of the music video shoot. "Then that ended pretty quickly," she added, "which, you know, I got feeling about that one." Savannah and Nic called off their engagement in Sept. 2020 after three years together.
Since working on the music video together, Savannah said that she and Matt have formed a strong friendship. She admitted that while they did try things out romantically at one point by going out on a date, ultimately the pair decided they were "better as friends."
"He's just an awesome person," she said on the radio show. "The waters were definitely tested. You got to date to know where you got to land."
Despite her love for the artist, Savannah revealed that she never watched the music video of his that she and Nic starred in, as it now serves as an emotional sore spot for her.
"I don't even like to hear the song anymore," the 25-year-old noted. "You can't take people you're in a relationship with to your favorite restaurants, your favorite vacation spots because then you might break up and it ruins it."
Perhaps a new romance is in store for Savannah on season four of Growing Up Chrisley. Fans will have to tune in to find out.
Growing Up Chrisley airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on E!. Catch up on past episodes streaming now on Peacock.
