Savannah Chrisley Sets the Record Straight on Rumors She's Dating Country Singer Matt Stell

Watch : Savannah Chrisley Is Not a BBQ Person: RECAP (S4, E1)

Savannah Chrisley knows best when it comes to rumors regarding her love life.

The Growing Up Chrisley star has recently been tied to country singer Matt Stell, four years after appearing in his 2018 music video for "Prayed For You" with her ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles. But when asked about her love life status in a recent interview, Savannah shut down any dating speculation.

"No," she shared on SiriusXM's The Highway last week, clarifying that she and Nic were still "very engaged" at the time of the music video shoot. "Then that ended pretty quickly," she added, "which, you know, I got feeling about that one." Savannah and Nic called off their engagement in Sept. 2020 after three years together.

Since working on the music video together, Savannah said that she and Matt have formed a strong friendship. She admitted that while they did try things out romantically at one point by going out on a date, ultimately the pair decided they were "better as friends."