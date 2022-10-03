The Real Reason Why Cecily Strong Was Absent from the Saturday Night Live Premiere

Watch : Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon & More Say Goodbye to Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong isn't going anywhere.

Though the comedian was notably absent from the opening credits of Oct. 1's Saturday Night Live premiere, causing fans to speculate if she had left the show, E! News has learned that Strong is still a cast member on the NBC series.

And Strong had a good reason why she couldn't be in the season's first episode, which was hosted by Top Gun: Maverick actor Miles Teller with musical guest Kendrick Lamar: She was starring in the play "The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe," which is co-produced by none other than SNL creator Lorne Michaels.

The revival of this one-woman show, which nabbed Grace and Frankie's Lily Tomlin a Tony for its original 1985 Broadway run, premiered earlier this year in New York City's the Shed before hopping to Los Angeles' Mark Taper Forum in Sept. Strong will return to Saturday Night Live after the play closes Oct. 23.