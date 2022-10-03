Emily Ratajkowski Slams Marilyn Monroe Biopic Blonde for "Fetishizing Female Pain"

Watch : Emily Ratajkowski & Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard SPLIT

Emily Ratajkowski is sounding off about Netflix's new film, Blonde.

While admitting she hasn't seen the new Marilyn Monroe movie yet, the My Body author shared a video message criticizing the film for objectifying the hurt of women.

"We love to fetishize female pain," she shared in a TikTok video Sept. 30. "Look at Amy Winehouse. Look at Britney Spears. Look at the way we obsess over [Princess] Diana's death. Look at the way we obsess over dead girls and serial killers. Watch any CSI episode, and it's this crazy fetishization of female pain and death."

Ratajkowski, 31, noted that she herself has also learned how to turn her hurt into a commodity.

"I think as women, I can say for myself, I've learned how to fetishize my own pain and my own hurt, so it feels like something that can be tended to, that's kind of sexy," she explained. "'Oh, I'm this f--ked up girl and whatever,' and I think we do that in many, many different ways.