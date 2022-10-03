These New Photos of Lindsay Lohan’s Falling for Christmas Movie Are So Fetch

Lindsay Lohan has us circling our calendars for one very special date this year—and this time, it's not October 3rd.
That said, Netflix did take the prime opportunity to release a few new images on that very special date—made popular by the actress' 2004 movie Mean Girls—tease the upcoming holiday movie, Falling for Christmas.
The feel-good film, set to hit the streaming service on Nov. 10, features Lindsay as a "newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress," per the movie's synopsis, who "gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (played by Chord Overstreet) and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas."
As Lindsay noted, the project was one she just couldn't pass up since the lightheartedness will be a delight to fans. "It's such a refreshing, heartwarming romantic comedy," she said in an interview with Netflix released Oct. 3. "And I miss doing those kinds of movies."
The big difference in this rom-com from her previous movies? Well, this film involved Lindsay learning a whole new set of skills to bring to the table—or should we say slopes. "All the stunt scenes were really fun for me because I haven't gotten to do that much in a lot of my films," she shared, adding that these include "when I'm flying off the hill, attempting to ski well and not doing it."
As the actress explained, sometimes the thought of trying a new activity and executing it are like going down two different hills. "I love the idea of skiing," she noted. "[But] I'm not very good at it."
Lindsay's upcoming Netflix movie will serve as one of her first roles since returning to acting after stepping back from the screen in 2014. (She did appear in the on-demand thriller Among the Shadows in 2019.)
The Parent Trap actress starred in slew of films in the early and mid-aughts, including Freaky Friday, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen and Herbie: Fully Loaded.
But there's another gift where this holiday film came from: As the streaming service confirmed Sept. 14, Falling for Christmas is just one of the magical projects audiences can expect from Lindsay's creative partnership with Netflix.