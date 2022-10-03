These New Photos of Lindsay Lohan’s Falling for Christmas Movie Are So Fetch

Watch : Lindsay Lohan's "Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen" --Look Back!

Lindsay Lohan has us circling our calendars for one very special date this year—and this time, it's not October 3rd.

That said, Netflix did take the prime opportunity to release a few new images on that very special date—made popular by the actress' 2004 movie Mean Girls—tease the upcoming holiday movie, Falling for Christmas.

The feel-good film, set to hit the streaming service on Nov. 10, features Lindsay as a "newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress," per the movie's synopsis, who "gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (played by Chord Overstreet) and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas."

As Lindsay noted, the project was one she just couldn't pass up since the lightheartedness will be a delight to fans. "It's such a refreshing, heartwarming romantic comedy," she said in an interview with Netflix released Oct. 3. "And I miss doing those kinds of movies."