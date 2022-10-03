Get This Must-Have Tarte Skin Treat Poreless Foundation Stick & Brush Set For Just $39

Treat yourself to this poreless foundation stick and brush bundle from Tarte cosmetics and take 35% off the price of buying them separately.

By Sophy Ziss Oct 03, 2022 3:59 PMTags
Ecomm: QVC Tarte Foundation Set

This article is sponsored by QVC. These items were selected from QVC because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Send out the beauty sale bat signal: The Tarte Skin Treat Poreless Foundation Stick & Brush Set has launched, and we can't wait to get ours. But what sets this product apart from anything else one highly anticipated, and now languishing on your shelf? According to the brand, the Sugar Rush Skin Treat Poreless Foundation is made with Vitamins C and E. For those who may not know, Vitamin C is thought to temporarily brighten the appearance of skin, while Vitamin E provides moisture.

So, working together, this set should offer a smoothing, flawless effect. And it's in a stick form! On top of that, the stick and smoothing brush duo (for added perfection) is just $39 at QVC. If you bought them separately somewhere else, they'd run you $60. So saving 35% on this nearly effortless beauty set is kind of a no-brainer.

Plus, it's exclusive to QVC from now through Wednesday, October 19, and includes free shipping. Scroll on and grab yours today, sunshine.

Tarte Skin Treat Poreless Foundation Stick & Brush

This certified cruelty-free Tarte Skin Treat Poreless Foundation Stick & Brush Duo includes a 0.32 oz Sugar Rush Skin Treat Poreless Foundation and its best friend, the Power Smoother Buffing Brush.

$60
$39
QVC

