Alex Rodriguez Shares His Wish for Ex Jennifer Lopez After Her Marriage to Ben Affleck

Alex Rodriguez is keeping this answer short and sweet.
During his recent appearance on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, the former New York Yankees player was asked how he felt about Jennifer Lopez rekindling her romance with Ben Affleck—who she married over the summer—shortly after she and Rodriguez called off their engagement.
While Rodriguez didn't have too much to say on the subject, he expressed how he wanted the best for both Lopez and 14-year-old twins Emme and Max (their dad is the Hustlers actress' ex-husband Marc Anthony).
"With Jennifer, look, it was a good experience," Rodriguez replied, "and I wish her and the children—who are smart, and beautiful and wonderful—I wish them the very best."
Rodriguez and Lopez made their red carpet debut as a couple in 2017. Over the years, the retired baseball pro and the singer shared much of their relationship with their fans, whether they were attending glamorous events together or just spending time at home with family (Alex shares daughters Natasha, 17, and Ella, 14, with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis).
Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged in March 2019 but announced their breakup in April 2021, noting in a joint statement that they "wish the best for each other and one another's children."
Weeks later, Lopez and Affleck—who had initially gotten engaged in 2002 before announcing their split in 2004—were spotted hanging out. Over the next few months, fans followed Bennifer as they enjoyed romantic getaways, PDA-packed date nights and family outings (Ben shares kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner). Lopez and Affleck made their red carpet return as a couple at the Venice Film Festival in September 2021 and got engaged in April 2022, going on to tie the knot in Las Vegas in July before holding a larger ceremony in Georgia the following month.
"Love is a great thing," Lopez wrote in her On the J Lo newsletter July 17 , "maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for."
Even though things didn't work out with Lopez, Rodriguez is confident he'll make a good partner one day. When asked if he's "husband material," the entrepreneur told Chris Wallace he is and expressed how his priorities have changed over the years.
While Rodriguez said he "lost my way a little bit and became A-Rod" during his baseball career, he noted that after his suspension from the 2014 season over his violation of Major League Baseball's performance-enhancing drug policy, he "worked myself through a lot of therapy and through a lot of work to Alex Rodriguez." And that's when his priorities shifted.
"I think pre-suspension, if you asked me what winning looks like, I would have said big contracts, home runs, World Series, nice cars, women," he continued, "Post-suspension I look at more the team, building, being a great father, being a son, being a friend, high character, loyalty, all those things. So, in my 20s, early 30s, probably not the best. I think I'm going to make a wonderful partner or husband and father because of the lessons learned of my biggest mistakes."
Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? airs Sundays at 7 p.m. EST on CNN, and new episodes are available Fridays on HBO Max.