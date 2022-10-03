Kesha's Mom Addresses That Jeffrey Dahmer "Cannibal" Lyric Amid Controversy

Pebe Sebert is setting the record straight on Kesha's lyrics.
After the "Take It Off" singer came under fire for her resurfaced lyric from her 2010 hit "Cannibal", which makes a reference to serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, her mom—who cowrote the song—decided to clear the air and explain how the lyric came to be.
"The whole Jeffrey Dahmer lyric in "Cannibal" is a big controversy right now," Pebe shared in a Oct. 2 TikTok. "I thought I'd just say a few things about it because that was my line that I wrote in 'Cannibal.'"
The 66-year-old explained that the controversial lyric, "Be too sweet and you'll be a goner / Yeah, I'll pull a Jeffrey Dahmer," came from her and not her daughter, noting that both Kesha and the other writer were "too young to even know who Jeffrey Dahmer was."
"Literally, the way it happened is I have this rhyming program called Master Writer for Songwriters and we were looking for a rhyme for 'goner,' at the very end of the widest rhymes was Jeffrey Dahmer," she continued. "I was like, 'Oh, my God, that's a perfect lyric.'"
The conversation over Kesha's lyrics resurfaced following the release of Ryan Murphy's latest series for Netflix, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which stars Evan Peters as the infamous serial killer.
Since hitting the streaming service on Sept. 21, the series has received backlash from the families of the serial killer's victims, and Pebe wants followers to know that her heart goes out to the families who have lost loved ones.
In her TikTok, Pebe explained that the Netflix series is "kind of bringing attention back" to Kesha's song. However, she stressed that it's an old lyric, saying, "The song's been out for more than 10 years, probably almost 12 years. This is not something that we've recently written."
"I'm sorry for anyone who's lost a family member in this tragedy," Pebe added. "We certainly never meant to hurt anybody or make anybody feel bad."
The songwriter ended the video sharing that "Jeffrey Dahmer was just part of the culture back then."
"Everybody talked about him for many years," she continued. "What he'd done was so extreme, and so worse than anyone had ever done that anybody knew about."