Kesha's Mom Addresses That Jeffrey Dahmer "Cannibal" Lyric Amid Controversy

Pebe Sebert is setting the record straight on Kesha's lyrics.

After the "Take It Off" singer came under fire for her resurfaced lyric from her 2010 hit "Cannibal", which makes a reference to serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, her mom—who cowrote the song—decided to clear the air and explain how the lyric came to be.

"The whole Jeffrey Dahmer lyric in "Cannibal" is a big controversy right now," Pebe shared in a Oct. 2 TikTok. "I thought I'd just say a few things about it because that was my line that I wrote in 'Cannibal.'"

The 66-year-old explained that the controversial lyric, "Be too sweet and you'll be a goner / Yeah, I'll pull a Jeffrey Dahmer," came from her and not her daughter, noting that both Kesha and the other writer were "too young to even know who Jeffrey Dahmer was."

"Literally, the way it happened is I have this rhyming program called Master Writer for Songwriters and we were looking for a rhyme for 'goner,' at the very end of the widest rhymes was Jeffrey Dahmer," she continued. "I was like, 'Oh, my God, that's a perfect lyric.'"