Celebrate October 3 With These 15 Secrets About Mean Girls

Watch : Jonathan Bennett Dishes on "Mean Girls" Group Chat

"On October 3rd, he asked me what day it was."

While Mean Girls came out on April 30, 2004, October 3rd has since become "Mean Girls Day," the iconic film's new anniversary date and an enduring pop culture meme. And it all started with one throwaway line.

In the movie, Cady Herron (Lindsay Lohan) lives for any and all interactions with Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett), her swoonworthy crush with side-swept bangs that would've made Justin Bieber jealous. At one point, he asks her what day it is. Now, 18 years later, that date is considered a national holiday, with fans often wearing pink and eating cheese fries to celebrate. Tina Fey even pushed passed out the indulgent dish to New York City fans to mark the day in 2017.

And, because we're not just regular fans, we're cool fans, we're helping to commemorate the anniversary of what is arguably the most important exchange about a date in pop culture history by revealing 15 totally grool secrets about the making of every millennial's favorite movie.