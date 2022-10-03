Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer Showcases New Heroes and T'Challa's Legacy

Watch : Black Panther 2 Stars Tease What to Expect From Sequel

Get ready to take a trip back to Wakanda.

Marvel released the official trailer for the forthcoming highly anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever—giving fans a glimpse at the next Black Panther, who will pick up the superhero mantle previously held by the late Chadwick Boseman's King T'Challa.

The two-minute preview begins with Queen Ramonda, portrayed by Angela Bassett, leading a procession alongside a person with a covered face who is holding her son T'Challa's Black Panther mask. As they walk, everyone in the background is dressed in all white and dancing.

The trailer also introduces the character Namor, played by Tenoch Huerta, who is described in the trailer by M'Baku (Winston Duke) as "the Feathered Serpent God." After T'Challa's death, it becomes clear that Wakanda could be facing a war with Namor's underwater nation, Talocan.

The moving trailer ends with a brief look at the new Black Panther, who is donning a new and improved vibranium suit. Though Marvel hasn't revealed who will be taking over for T'Challa, fans believe that it will be his sister Shuri, played by Letitia Wright.