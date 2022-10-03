Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer Showcases New Heroes and T'Challa's Legacy

Get ready to take a trip back to Wakanda.
Marvel released the official trailer for the forthcoming highly anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever—giving fans a glimpse at the next Black Panther, who will pick up the superhero mantle previously held by the late Chadwick Boseman's King T'Challa.
The two-minute preview begins with Queen Ramonda, portrayed by Angela Bassett, leading a procession alongside a person with a covered face who is holding her son T'Challa's Black Panther mask. As they walk, everyone in the background is dressed in all white and dancing.
The trailer also introduces the character Namor, played by Tenoch Huerta, who is described in the trailer by M'Baku (Winston Duke) as "the Feathered Serpent God." After T'Challa's death, it becomes clear that Wakanda could be facing a war with Namor's underwater nation, Talocan.
The moving trailer ends with a brief look at the new Black Panther, who is donning a new and improved vibranium suit. Though Marvel hasn't revealed who will be taking over for T'Challa, fans believe that it will be his sister Shuri, played by Letitia Wright.
"SHURI IN THE BLACK PANTHER SUIT !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" tweeted one person, while another wrote, "Shuri is the new #BlackPanther, her suit design is looking incredible! #WakandaForever."
The Ryan Coogler-directed film also features Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams/Ironheart and Martin Freeman as Everett Ross.
Back in July during San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel released a teaser for the film which featured a mural of T'Challa behind two people playing drums. Ramonda can be heard over their performance yelling, "I am Queen of the most powerful nation in the world and my entire family is gone. Have I not given everything?"
At the time, Coogler paid tribute to Boseman, who passed away from colon cancer in August 2020.
"Chad is no longer with us physically, but his spirit, his passion, his genius, his pride and his culture and the impact that he made on this industry will be felt forever," the director said during the Comic-Con convention July 23. "We put our love for Chadwick into this film."
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to hit theaters on Nov. 11.