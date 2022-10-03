Why Shaquille O'Neal Is Publicly Supporting Adam Levine Amid His Scandal

Watch : Shaq Talks Origin of Aaron Carter's Hit Song "That's How I Beat Shaq"

In the wake of Adam Levine's scandal, Shaquille O'Neal isn't putting his friendship with the singer on the sidelines.



Over the weekend, the Maroon 5 frontman hit the stage at the NBA star's fundraising gala on Oct. 1, his first show since speaking out to deny an Instagram model's allegations that she'd had an affair with him. The 43-year-old, who performed with his band at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, was also accompanied by his pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo, who supported the singer from backstage.



And as Shaq explained, his support of Adam comes easy since their bond stretches far beyond the surface.



"Adam is a friend of mine from time ago," he exclusively told E! News at the Las Vegas gala, The Event. Referring to his thoughts on the performer's recent scandal, he noted, "I always say to myself, I cannot be a hypocrite."

The basketball star—whose divorce from Shaunie O' Neal was finalized in 2011 after nearly nine years of marriage—added, "I wasn't the greatest husband in the world, so just because I have a large platform right now doesn't give me the right to bash other people. He's great."