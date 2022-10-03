Pregnant Girlfriend of Late Football Player Spencer Webb Reveals Sex of Their Baby

Nearly three months after Spencer Webb's death, his pregnant girlfriend Kelly Kay sent the athlete a message about their baby.

Watch: Spencer Webb's Girlfriend Announces She's Pregnant

Spencer Webb's legacy will carry on through his family, including his girlfriend Kelly Kay and their baby boy.

On Sept. 30, Kelly—who is pregnant with the late football player's child—revealed that she's expecting a son. "I know you picked him out to protect me," Kelly wrote on Instagram alongside a video of her on a football field. "He's gonna be a legend just like his daddy."

In the announcement, Kelly was wearing a jersey with Spencer's number 18 on it as she pointed to the sky. Her friends then dumped what appeared to be blue Gatorade on her, confirming she's expecting a boy.

"I love you both forever," Kelly's caption continued. "#babyspidey."

Spencer, a 22-year-old tight end for the Oregon Ducks, died on July 13 after an accidental fall. At the time, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said police responded to rock slides near Oregon's Triangle Lake after receiving a report of an injured person, who was later identified as Spencer. The athlete was found about 100 yards down a steep hill. According to authorities, Spencer was "recreating in the area" and "fell and struck his head."

Bystanders as well as responding paramedics were unable to revive him.

"My best friend my twin flame the love of my life," Kelly wrote in an Instagram tribute to her boyfriend on July 14. "I've never loved anything as much as I love you. You were my everything, you gave me purpose, you showed me what it's like to be cherished and valued and seen for me."

Maddie Enos/@colorbymaddie

Just over a month later, on Aug. 22, Kelly announced that she is pregnant with Spencer's baby. "We created an angel before heaven gained one," she wrote. "All you ever wanted was to be a father…I know you'll be the best one from up above."

"Can't believe I have to do it without you but knowing I'll have a piece of you keeps me going," she added. "I can't wait to meet the person that's half you, half me."

