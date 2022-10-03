Minecraft YouTuber Dream Reveals His Face for the First Time

Minecraft YouTuber Dream is finally revealing the man behind the mask.

For years, the content creator has shielded his true face from viewers, presenting himself solely as a smiley face figure. But on Oct. 2, Dream introduced his 30.6 million subscribers to the real him.

"Hi, I'm Dream, and this is what I look like," he wrote underneath his video. "After years of being completely faceless online, I finally decided to do a face reveal."

Dream is actually a 23-year-old named Clay. And after giving viewers their first look at his face—something he's been teasing for over a week—he explained his decision to rip off the mask.

"Probably a lot of you are wondering why now? Why are you finally revealing your face? You haven't shown your face the entire time," Dream said. "And it's 'cause George, he's my best friend, he's been in the U.K. trying to get a visa to come to America to come move here, and move in with me and Sapnap….George is going to be in the airport, and I'm going to meet him for the first time. I've known him so long, it feels like my entire life."