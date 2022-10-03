Sacheen Littlefeather, Activist Who Declined Marlon Brando’s Oscar, Dead at 75

Just days before the Academy held an event at the organization's museum in Los Angeles in her honor in September, billed as "An Evening With Sacheen Littlefeather," she told Variety that the apology stunned her."I'm here to see a letter, 50 years later, this apology—it was something I never expected," she said. "And came as a total surprise to me."



When asked if she would reject the Oscar all over again, she affirmed that the decision would still be made "in a heartbeat."



"I did not do this totally for Marlon," she noted. "I did not do this on my behalf. I did this for all Native people everywhere who suffered from racial prejudice and discrimination."