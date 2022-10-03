Christina Haack Says She Won't Show Son Hudson on TV or Social Media Following Battle With Ex Ant Anstead

Instagram

Vowing to remain a "protective mother," Christina, 39, thanked her supporters and "all the people who can see beyond the non sense being thrown at me."

She added, "My personal collection of photos on my phone and in our home are filled with memories of my children, so Hudson will be just fine without having his presence displayed on a public forum."

E! News has reached out to Ant's team for comment and hasn't heard back.

The former couple broke up after two years of marriage in 2020. Since then, Ant, 43, has found love with actress Renée Zellweger while Christina married Josh Hall in April. That same month, Ant filed for full custody of Hudson, but a judge later denied his emergency order.

But in Sept. 26 court documents obtained by E! News, Ant alleged that "Christina has already exploited Hudson in numerous paid promotions on social media," adding, "I fear she also has footage of him, to be used in one of her ‘reality' TV shows, without my knowledge or consent, and continues to film him despite my objections."

In his filing, the Celebrity IOU Joyride star requested the court award him legal custody of their son so he could "make the decisions to protect Hudson and prevent this from happening." He added, "It is my goal to ensure that Hudson is allowed a childhood that is joyful, healthy, and natural, with as few stresses as possible, and this should be prioritized above creating commercial opportunity and content."

Ant also noted in his filing that he wants Hudson to "have an organic relationship with his mother" and would "continue to fully support her in having physical custody of Hudson 50% of the time."