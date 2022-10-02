Maren Morris and Shaquille O'Neal Show Their Extreme Height Difference in Viral Photo

Maren Morris met fan-favorite NBA icon Shaquille O'Neal at an event close to his heart. Find our more details and see the photo, which has gone viral.

Taking friendship to new heights.

On Oct. 1, Maren Morris performed at The Event charity gala, hosted by his Shaquille O'Neal Foundation, at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. There, the country star met Shaquille O'Neal himself and posted a photo of the two together, poking fun at their extreme height difference.

"Tall Guys," she captioned the Instagram pic, which has since gone viral, referencing her single of the same name.

Standing a petite 5'1", Maren is almost two feet shorter than Shaq, one of the tallest NBA stars of all time. The retired, fan-favorite basketball legend is 6'11", as he clarified on TNT's Inside the NBA in 2020.

In addition to Maren, other performers at The Event included Maroon 5, Pitbull, H.E.R. and comedian John Mulaney. More than $3.2 million was raised at the gala, which was sponsored by the Pepsi Stronger Together initiative. Proceeds benefit The Boys and Girls Club and Communities In Schools in Las Vegas and Atlanta, two of Shaq's hometowns.

"It's a huge honor and an amazing lineup to be a part of," Maren told E! News. "And I'm very happy I was asked."

And the singer is not the only celeb excited to meet Shaq. See photos of the NBA icon with more of his celebrity friends and fans over the years:

Instagram
Shaq & Maren Morris

"Tall Guys," Maren captioned this photo on Instagram, which was taken Oct. 1, 2022 at the The Event fundraiser in Las Vegas, hosted by the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation.

Getty Images
Shaq & Kelly Clarkson

The two hug onstage at The Event charity gala, hosted by the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation, at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in 2021.

Getty Images
Shaq & Kevin Hart

The two appear at the 2013 Harold And Carole Pump Foundation Gala in Beverly Hills.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for RMG
Shaq & Justin Bieber

The singer chats with the athlete at The Event, hosted by the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation, at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in 2021.

Jordan Strauss/WireImage
Shaq & Jessica Simpson

The two the gala opening of the Casino Club in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, in 2010.

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images
Shaq & Steve-O

The athlete and the Jackass star pose for a pic at the SHAQ Bowl during Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida in 2021.

Instagram
Shaq & Simone Biles

The Olympian shared this photo in 2017 on social media after the two bumped into each other at Houston's NRG Stadium before the Super Bowl.

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images
Shaq & Brooke Shields

The two attend the gala opening of the Casino Club in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, in 2010.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Shaw & Adam Sandler

The two joked around at the Grown Ups 2 premiere in New York City in 2013.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for WarnerMedia
Shaq & Jennifer Connelly

The athlete appears with the actress at the 2019 WarnerMedia Upfront celebration at Nick and Stef's Steakhouse in New York City.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery
Shaq & John Cena

The two appear at the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2022 celebration at Madison Square Garden.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery
Shaq, Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg

The three appear at The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber in Los Angeles in 2015.

Getty Images
Shaq & Ian Ziering

The NBA icon and Beverly Hills, 90210 alum appear at the Authentic Brands Group booth during the Licensing Expo 2016 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2016.

Getty Images
Shaq & Conan O'Brien

The two attend a Turner Upfront celebration at Lugo Cucina Italiana in New York City in 2017.

Randy Holmes/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
Shaq, Jimmy Kimmel & Guillermo Rodriguez

The three appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2016.

Douglas Gorenstein/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Shaquille O Neal, Jimmy Fallon & Hugh Jackman

The three appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2015.

Theo Wargo/WireImage for The Greenbrier
Shaq, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck

The couple, who have since divorced, appears with the retired NBA star at the gala opening of the Casino Club in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, in 2010.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Shaq & Breckin Meyer

The athlete and Clueless actor appear at the 2017 Turner Upfront presentation at Madison Square Garden.

Michael Kovac/WireImage
Shaq & Holly Robinson Peete

The two appear at the 2013 Harold And Carole Pump Foundation Gala in Beverly Hills.

Jordan Strauss/WireImage
Shaq & Rico Rodriguez

The NBA icon and Modern Family star speak onstage during the 2012 Cartoon Network Hall of Game Awards.

Denise Truscello for Getty Images
Shaq & Pitbull

The two appear at The Event 2022, a charity gala hosted by the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation, on Oct. 1, 2022.

Jordan Strauss/WireImage
Shaq & Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

The two appear at TNT Sports' Magic Johnson All Star Celebration in Los Angeles in 2004.

