Yolanda Hadid Jokes She's "Worst Mom Ever" in Almond-Eating TikTok Video

Mother knows best...how to give her critics more to chew on.

On Sept. 30, Yolanda Hadid shared a TikTok video showing herself eating from a large bowl of almonds in various settings. The mother of supermodels Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid captioned the clip show, "#worstmomever #almonds."

The video appeared to be a comedic response to the backlash Yolanda has received online over the years over an exchange she had with Gigi on episode two of season four of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2013. While both women were on what Yolanda's then-husband David Foster dubbed a "fast," the teenage supermodel told her mom over the phone that she feels "really weak" and "had like, have an almond." Yolanda responded, "Have a couple of almonds. Chew them really well."

The former Bravo star's new TikTok video, which shows her eating almonds while sitting by a fireplace, taking walks, attending to a horse in a stable, feeding baby goats and driving a golf cart, has gone viral and also received a warning banner from TikTok that read, "Participating in this activity could result in you or others getting hurt."