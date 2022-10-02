Yolanda Hadid Jokes She's "Worst Mom Ever" in Almond-Eating TikTok Video

Yolanda Hadid appeared to respond comedically to years of backlash over a controversial comment she made to daughter Gigi Hadid on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

By Corinne Heller Oct 02, 2022 7:58 PMTags
TVReality TVThe Real Housewives Of Beverly HillsViralGigi HadidYolanda HadidTikTok
Watch: Yolanda Hadid Is a "Proud Mommy" Seeing Daughters Model

Mother knows best...how to give her critics more to chew on.

On Sept. 30, Yolanda Hadid shared a TikTok video showing herself eating from a large bowl of almonds in various settings. The mother of supermodels Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid captioned the clip show, "#worstmomever #almonds."

The video appeared to be a comedic response to the backlash Yolanda has received online over the years over an exchange she had with Gigi on episode two of season four of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2013. While both women were on what Yolanda's then-husband David Foster dubbed a "fast," the teenage supermodel told her mom over the phone that she feels "really weak" and "had like, have an almond." Yolanda responded, "Have a couple of almonds. Chew them really well."

The former Bravo star's new TikTok video, which shows her eating almonds while sitting by a fireplace, taking walks, attending to a horse in a stable, feeding baby goats and driving a golf cart, has gone viral and also received a warning banner from TikTok that read, "Participating in this activity could result in you or others getting hurt."

photos
Bella and Gigi Hadid's Runway Evolution

E! News has reached out to Yolanda and TikTok for further comment.

TikTok / Yolanda Hadid

Trending Stories

1

Adam Levine Returns to Stage After Scandal With Wife Behati's Support

2

Yolanda Hadid Jokes She's "Worst Mom Ever" in TikTok Video

3

Terry Bradshaw Shares Private Battle with Bladder and Skin Cancer

The video was met with mixed reactions. "Toxic toxic toxic ill never treat my daughters the way you treat yours," one user commented, while another wrote, "This literally does the opposite of what you think it does. Stop promoting unhealthy eating habits."

TikTok / Yolanda Hadid

But others reacted favorably to Yolanda's video. "Chew that half really well!" one user joked. Another person called the post "iconic," while a third commented, "The clap back no one expected."

Trending Stories

1

Adam Levine Returns to Stage After Scandal With Wife Behati's Support

2

Yolanda Hadid Jokes She's "Worst Mom Ever" in TikTok Video

3

Terry Bradshaw Shares Private Battle with Bladder and Skin Cancer

4

Miss Teen USA: Here’s Where Alabama Rush Queen Kylan Darnell Placed

5

North West and Siblings Join Kanye West at Balenciaga Fashion Show

Latest News

Terry Bradshaw Shares Private Battle with Bladder and Skin Cancer

Yolanda Hadid Jokes She's "Worst Mom Ever" in TikTok Video

Kylie Jenner Is Unrecognizable After Doing This To Her Brows

North West and Siblings Join Kanye West at Balenciaga Fashion Show

SNL Pokes Fun at Adam Levine and Armie Hammer's DM Scandals

Adam Levine Returns to Stage After Scandal With Wife Behati's Support

Miss Teen USA: Here’s Where Alabama Rush Queen Kylan Darnell Placed