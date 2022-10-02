You Won't Recognize Kylie Jenner After She Did This To Her Eyebrows

Following in the footsteps of her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner is the latest Kardashians star to take on the bleached eyebrow trend. See her stunning transformation.

Kylie Jenner's latest beauty look is raising eyebrows.

In between hitting up shows during Paris Fashion Week, the 25-year-old retreated to her hotel room and snapped a few sexy photos of herself in bed. Changing up her signature glam, Kylie showed off a shorter haircut and shocking bleached brows as she lounged in her underwear and black over-the-knee boot eating grapes. She captioned the steamy Oct. 1 post, "slay sleep repeat."

The jarring look sparked instant attention in the comment section, with one fan asking, "Where yo eyebrow at queen??," and another writing, "No eyebrows about to become a thing."

Gigi Hadid—who bleached her own eyebrows back in June for the Marc Jacobs fashion show—also weighed in on her friend's new look leaving the complimentary comment, "Stunn."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder previously sported bleached eyebrows on the cover of ELLE Canada back in 2015. She documented the lightening process on Instagram, sharing a selfie with bleach on her face, captioned, "oh no."

And Kylie is hardly the only Kardashians star to try the bold trend. Back in May at the 2022 Met Gala, Kendall Jenner ditched her dark eyebrows and walked the red carpet with bleached her brows and wore a Prada ensemble, which included a sheer crop top and a full black skirt.

In August, Kim Kardashian's had the internet buzzing when she debuted a bleached brows on the cover of Interview's September "American Dream" issue, matching the platinum hairstyle she's been sporting for months.

"I am keeping it for a little bit," she told the magazine about her hair. "I feel like in the fall I'll go dark, just because I don't want to damage my hair. But, I do think blondes have more fun. I just feel different."

Kourtney and Khloe, you're up next!

