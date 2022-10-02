North West and Siblings Join Kanye West at Balenciaga Fashion Show

The Balenciaga show is Paris was a fashionable family affair with Kanye West opening the show and his four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm all in attendance.

By Ashley Joy Parker Oct 02, 2022 5:54 PMTags
FashionKanye WestFashion WeekParis Fashion WeekKylie JennerNorth WestE! Insider
Watch: Kim Kardashian & North West Rock Matching Nose Rings

Keeping up with the runways.

Taking command of the Balenciaga spring/summer 2023 catwalk during Paris Fashion Week, Kanye West opened the star-studded fashion show on Oct. 2.

As the "Donda" rapper modeled a black, oversized military-inspired ensemble, his daughter North West—who he shares with ex Kim Kardashian—sat front row center wearing an all-black outfit. The 9-year-old was joined by her equally stylish aunts Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Keeping with the event's dark vibe, Khloe wore a black oversized jacket and oversized futuristic shades, while Kylie stood out in a fuzzy bright pink long-sleeve gown. The Kardashians stars both shared photos and videos from the show on their Instagram Stories, including a moody selfie of North and Khloe.

Outside the show, Kanye was spotted with his younger children Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3.

The Yeezy designer—who previously collaborated with the luxury label—later shared a clip of his runway walk on his Instagram, simply captioned, "WAR."

photos
North West Models Futuristic Yeezy Shades

The fashionable family reunion comes just two weeks after Kanye issued a public apology to Kim following a flurry of eyebrow-raising Instagram posts which included accusations aimed at the 41-year-old's parenting decisions.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

Kyle Richards Slams Rumor Kathy Hilton Allegedly Used Homophobic Slur

2

Adam Levine Returns to Stage After Scandal With Wife Behati's Support

3

Inside the Disturbing Aftermath of the Eliza Fletcher Murder Case

"This is the mother of my children and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration because God calls me to be stronger," he said during a Sept. 22 appearance on Good Morning America. "But also, ain't nobody else going to be causing no stress either. I need this person to be least stressed and the best sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children."

Instagram
photos
Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023: Star Sightings
Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images For Balenciaga

Back in August, Kim and the kids showed their support for Kanye by rocking new Yeezy sunglasses on Instagram. The SKIMS designer—who filed for divorce from the Grammy winner in February 2021—previously opened up about the importance of the exes keeping up a united front of the little ones. 

"You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be 'Your dad's the best,'" Kim told Vogue for its March 2022 cover story. "Make sure you are your co-parent's biggest cheerleader, no matter what you're personally going through." 

Trending Stories

1

Meghan King Says She Was "Horrified" After Seeing Her Nose Job Results

2

Kyle Richards Slams Rumor Kathy Hilton Allegedly Used Homophobic Slur

3

Katie Couric Inspired By Her Daughters After Breast Cancer Diagnosis

4

Adam Levine Returns to Stage After Scandal With Wife Behati's Support

5

Inside the Disturbing Aftermath of the Eliza Fletcher Murder Case

Latest News

North West and Siblings Join Kanye West at Balenciaga Fashion Show

SNL Pokes Fun at Adam Levine and Armie Hammer's DM Scandals

Adam Levine Returns to Stage After Scandal With Wife Behati's Support

Miss Teen USA: Here’s Where Alabama Rush Queen Kylan Darnell Placed

Selena Gomez and More Stars Who Appeared on Barney & Friends

Use This $6 Dermaplane for Your Best Eyebrows & Softest Face Yet

Inside the Disturbing Aftermath of the Eliza Fletcher Murder Case