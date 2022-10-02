North West and Siblings Join Kanye West at Balenciaga Fashion Show

Keeping up with the runways.
Taking command of the Balenciaga spring/summer 2023 catwalk during Paris Fashion Week, Kanye West opened the star-studded fashion show on Oct. 2.
As the "Donda" rapper modeled a black, oversized military-inspired ensemble, his daughter North West—who he shares with ex Kim Kardashian—sat front row center wearing an all-black outfit. The 9-year-old was joined by her equally stylish aunts Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.
Keeping with the event's dark vibe, Khloe wore a black oversized jacket and oversized futuristic shades, while Kylie stood out in a fuzzy bright pink long-sleeve gown. The Kardashians stars both shared photos and videos from the show on their Instagram Stories, including a moody selfie of North and Khloe.
Outside the show, Kanye was spotted with his younger children Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3.
The Yeezy designer—who previously collaborated with the luxury label—later shared a clip of his runway walk on his Instagram, simply captioned, "WAR."
The fashionable family reunion comes just two weeks after Kanye issued a public apology to Kim following a flurry of eyebrow-raising Instagram posts which included accusations aimed at the 41-year-old's parenting decisions.
"This is the mother of my children and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration because God calls me to be stronger," he said during a Sept. 22 appearance on Good Morning America. "But also, ain't nobody else going to be causing no stress either. I need this person to be least stressed and the best sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children."
Back in August, Kim and the kids showed their support for Kanye by rocking new Yeezy sunglasses on Instagram. The SKIMS designer—who filed for divorce from the Grammy winner in February 2021—previously opened up about the importance of the exes keeping up a united front of the little ones.
"You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be 'Your dad's the best,'" Kim told Vogue for its March 2022 cover story. "Make sure you are your co-parent's biggest cheerleader, no matter what you're personally going through."