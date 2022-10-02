North West and Siblings Join Kanye West at Balenciaga Fashion Show

Watch : Kim Kardashian & North West Rock Matching Nose Rings

Keeping up with the runways.

Taking command of the Balenciaga spring/summer 2023 catwalk during Paris Fashion Week, Kanye West opened the star-studded fashion show on Oct. 2.

As the "Donda" rapper modeled a black, oversized military-inspired ensemble, his daughter North West—who he shares with ex Kim Kardashian—sat front row center wearing an all-black outfit. The 9-year-old was joined by her equally stylish aunts Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Keeping with the event's dark vibe, Khloe wore a black oversized jacket and oversized futuristic shades, while Kylie stood out in a fuzzy bright pink long-sleeve gown. The Kardashians stars both shared photos and videos from the show on their Instagram Stories, including a moody selfie of North and Khloe.

Outside the show, Kanye was spotted with his younger children Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3.

The Yeezy designer—who previously collaborated with the luxury label—later shared a clip of his runway walk on his Instagram, simply captioned, "WAR."