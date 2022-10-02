SNL Pokes Fun at Adam Levine and Armie Hammer's DM Scandals

Watch : Behati Prinsloo "Shocked" But Believes Adam Levine Amid Allegations

They will be mocked.

On Saturday Night Live's season 48 opener, guest host Milles Teller helped members of the cast poke fun at Adam Levine and Armie Hammer's DM scandals. Teller played the host of a game show titled Send Something Normal, in which celebrity contestants must reply to a woman's DM on Instagram "in a way that is normal" to win $100 million.

Cast member Mikey Day played Levine. Last month, the Maroon 5 frontman was accused of cheating on pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo with Instagram model Sumner Stroh, who shared screenshots of alleged DMs from him. He later said in an Instagram post, "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life."

On SNL, Teller tells Day's Levine, "Now we all know why you're here, Adam," to which he replies, "I was baaaad."