Adam Levine Returns to the Stage After Cheating Scandal With Support From Wife Behati Prinsloo

At the Las Vegas gala, hosted by the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation, host Shaquille O'Neal expressed his support for Levine following the public backlash over the scandal.

"Adam is a friend of mine from time ago," he said. "I always say to myself, you know, I cannot be a hypocrite. Now, I wasn't the greatest husband in the world, so just because I have a large platform right now doesn't give me the right to bash other people. He's great, he's doing something for the children, he's always been like that. I'm happy for him. And I wish him luck."