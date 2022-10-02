Adam Levine Returns to the Stage After Cheating Scandal With Support From Wife Behati Prinsloo

The show must go on.
Adam Levine hit the stage for his first show since responding to an Instagram model's allegations that she'd had an affair with the Maroon 5 frontman. The 43-year-old performed with his band on Oct. 1 at The Event, an annual fundraising gala, at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas. Spotted backstage: His wife, Behati Prinsloo, who appeared to be in great spirits.
Levine's show comes just weeks after he first made headlines when Instagram model Sumner Stroh said in a pair of TikToks that she had a yearlong affair with the "Sugar" singer. In his statement addressing the claim, Levine—who shares two children, Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4 with Prinsloo—denied the affair but admitted to exercising "poor judgment." The cheating allegations also came just days after the model announced she was pregnant with the couple's third child.
At the Las Vegas gala, hosted by the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation, host Shaquille O'Neal expressed his support for Levine following the public backlash over the scandal.
"Adam is a friend of mine from time ago," he said. "I always say to myself, you know, I cannot be a hypocrite. Now, I wasn't the greatest husband in the world, so just because I have a large platform right now doesn't give me the right to bash other people. He's great, he's doing something for the children, he's always been like that. I'm happy for him. And I wish him luck."
Levine had addressed the cheating allegations in a Sept. 19 Instagram post. ""A lot is being said about me and want to clear the air," he wrote. "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."
"In certain instances, it became inappropriate," he added. "I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."
The singer continued, "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again."
Although Prinsloo has not addressed the scandal publicly, a source close to the couple exclusively told E! News about the current state of their relationship in the time afterward.
"Behati is upset but she does believe him that there was no physical affair," the insider told E! News on Sept. 21. "They have been together this entire time. She feels they are happily married and is shocked to find out what was going on behind her back."
The source noted that while there are "no excuses for his inappropriate behavior," the Voice star said that "it was nothing physical."
"He's disappointed in himself and upset that he has hurt his family like this," the insider added. "It's a wake-up call and has made him realize that he has a lot to work on."