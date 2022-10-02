Miss Teen USA: Here’s Where Alabama Rush Queen Kylan Darnell Placed

Kylan Darnell went after the crown and...the people have spoken.
The Miss Teen Ohio USA who went viral on TikTok during the University of Alabama's 2022 sorority recruitment, won the special title of Fan Favorite in the Miss Teen USA pageant on Oct 1. She also placed in the top 16.
Faron Medhi from Nebraska was crowned Miss Teen USA 2022 while Jenna Beckstrom from Idaho was first runner-up.
Darnell has been vocal on TikTok over how "surreal " it has been to be at the Miss Teen USA conference, and even gave followers an inside look into her weekend, sharing, "Kylan is on her Miss Teen USA journey this week and she's feeling pretty crazy. Pretty weird," she continued in the Sept. 26 TikTok, "I'm in phantom mode right now because at the end of this week I could be Miss Teen USA."
The experience of winning Miss Ohio Teen in May and running for Miss Teen USA has been "crazy," Darnell previously shared.
"Those were words that I never thought I would hear," she told Portsmouth Daily Times on May 26, "it was just instant joy; all of the work I've put in over the last three years was instantly worth it."
Before being crowned, Darnell had competed in the Miss Ohio Teen USA Pageant three times but never advanced further than the semi-finals.
"I was just chatting with all of the other girls backstage, and I was not nervous at all," she told the publication. "I thought, ‘It's either going to happen, or it's not going to happen. If it doesn't happen, I will move on with my life and everything will be okay.'"
Back in August, Kylan accepted a bid from Zeta Tau Alpha and has continued to share her college life on social media.
In an Aug. 14 TikTok she revealed her feelings on receiving her dream sorority, saying, "I am so shook to be a Zeta." "This is obviously what I wanted and I'm that person that, whenever something good happens, I am just so shook."
She continued, "That's my reaction to everything that's surprising and good in my life."