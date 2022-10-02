Miss Teen USA: Here’s Where Alabama Rush Queen Kylan Darnell Placed

Watch : Would Nick & Vanessa Lachey Let Their Daughter Do Miss Teen USA?

Kylan Darnell went after the crown and...the people have spoken.

The Miss Teen Ohio USA who went viral on TikTok during the University of Alabama's 2022 sorority recruitment, won the special title of Fan Favorite in the Miss Teen USA pageant on Oct 1. She also placed in the top 16.

Faron Medhi from Nebraska was crowned Miss Teen USA 2022 while Jenna Beckstrom from Idaho was first runner-up.

Darnell has been vocal on TikTok over how "surreal " it has been to be at the Miss Teen USA conference, and even gave followers an inside look into her weekend, sharing, "Kylan is on her Miss Teen USA journey this week and she's feeling pretty crazy. Pretty weird," she continued in the Sept. 26 TikTok, "I'm in phantom mode right now because at the end of this week I could be Miss Teen USA."

The experience of winning Miss Ohio Teen in May and running for Miss Teen USA has been "crazy," Darnell previously shared.