Selena Gomez and More Stars Who Appeared on Barney & Friends

Watch : New Barney Docuseries Reveals Dark Side of the '90s Show

Everyone knows Barney the Dinosaur. But what you might not know is that several stars got their big break on the beloved children's series.

Since the show's premiere in 1992, Barney & Friends brought smiles to kids all over the world over the course of its almost 20-year-run on PBS. And there singing alongside Barney, B.J. and Baby Bop were some of Hollywood's biggest stars before they became household names, including Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Debby Ryan and more.

While the show was teaching kids the importance of kindness and acceptance on-screen, off-screen, Barney became a target for haters and trolls—a backstory that's the subject of Peacock's new docuseries I Love You, You Hate Me.

According to the streamer's description, the two-part series will follow "the rise and fall of Barney the Dinosaur's furious backlash—and what it says about the human need to hate."

Though the docuseries follows those who used the character as an outlet for anger, Barney—and the kids who starred alongside him—continue to have a lasting positive impact on fans and the show's cast and crew.