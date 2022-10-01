See Kim Kardashian’s Sweet Tribute to Dad Robert Kardashian on the 19th Anniversary of His Death

Gone but not forgotten.
Kim Kardashian paid tribute to her late father Robert Kardashian on the 19th anniversary of his death, sharing a series of handwritten memories.
On her Instagram Stories, the 41-year-old posted a note written to her from her father with the caption, "19 years ago my daddy passed away. I miss coming home to these notes that I could hardly read w his left handwriting. I love you so much dad, I can always feel you."
She also shared a number of Father's Day cards she had given him over the years, telling fans her father saved every card she wrote him. One of the cards posted read: "Dad- I just want you to know how much I appreciate everything you do for me. I love working for you! I love you and happy fathers day."
She also shared several throwback photos and videos, including a clip of the famed lawyer skiing with his family.
"We skied every Thanksgiving," Kim wrote alongside the video. "Best memories ever! And the reason I love skiing today, especially with my kids."
Robert—who was also dad to Kourtney, Khloe and Rob Kardashian—was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in July 2003. He died two months later, on September 30 at the age of 59.
Kim is currently following in her father's footsteps as she works to become a lawyer with a mission of reforming the criminal justice system. In December 2021, Kim learned she passed the First-Year Law Students' Examination aka the "baby bar" as Keeping Up With the Kardashians camera rolled.
She previously opened up about the advice her dad once gave her about getting into law, warning her it wouldn't be easy,
"He once said to me, 'I think you'd be great at it,'" she recalled to Vogue in 2019. "'But I also think that it's super stressful and exhausting. So, if you want a stress-free life, maybe don't follow through with law school.''"
She added, "He would've loved it so much, though. He would've been my study partner."