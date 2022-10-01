TikToker Mikayla Nogueira Addresses Her Past Comments About Influencers Working Long Hours

Watch : TikTok Star Tinx Apologizes for Past Offensive Tweets

Mikayla Nogueira is brushing off her haters.

The TikTok star recently found herself facing backlash from skeptics when a past video of herself ranting about working long hours as a beauty influencer resurfaced online. The clip, shot almost two years ago, showed Mikayla eating her dinner as she shared how she had been awake since 6 a.m. filming and editing videos for her page.

"I literally just finished working at 5:19," she fumed. "Try being an influencer for a day...It is not for everybody. In fact, it's for a very small handful of people who can actually do this job because it's absolutely f--king insane. You do not want to have this job."

Now, the content creator has addressed the controversial remarks, explaining in a Sept. 30 video that "emotions were running high" when she first made those comments. "Unfortunately, I was having a s--t day and I made a video that I absolutely should not make," she said. "I regret making it."