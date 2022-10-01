Why Kate Hudson Isn’t Trying to Emulate Mom Goldie Hawn’s Career

Watch : Kate Hudson Reveals How Mom Goldie Hawn Inspires Her Career

No one does it like mom.

While Kate Hudson may look up to mom Goldie Hawn for advice in some areas of her life, she shared why she's not too concerned with trying to fill her shoes in Hollywood.

In fact, when asked if she tries to emulate her career, Kate exclusively told E! News that she doesn't "see it that way."

"Contrary to how I guess it seems from the outside in, for me, our family is much more focused on emulating who we are as people," the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress reflected. "Emulating the good and maybe not necessarily wanting to carry on some of the challenges, like any child growing up in the world."

Plus, there's the fact that no one compares to the one and only Goldie Hawn. "There's no emulating mama's career," Kate explained. "She's an original. She's an icon. It's a different generation."