Lil Nas X Delays His Concert While Pooping Backstage

Nature calls, even on the old town road.

Lil Nas X had to momentarily stop his Atlanta concert for a quick bathroom break. The "Industry Baby" singer, who had stops in Atlanta on Sept. 27 and Aug. 28 for his Long Live Montero Tour, promised the audience that he would only take "a minute or two" while pooping backstage.

"I'm backstage, and this is, like, not a part of the show, but I'm taking a mean s--t, so please forgive me," Lil Nas X said in a video filmed by a concertgoer, where the audience is heard laughing in the response. "I'll be right back."

The "Panini" artist reacted to the viral video the next day, writing on Twitter that he was 100 percent serious on why he was late to the party.

"lmao people really thought i was joking," he joked. "i was literally back there dropping demons into that toilet."