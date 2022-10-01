Adam Levine, Try Guys' Ned Fulmer, Ime Udoka and More Celebs Rocked by Cheating Scandals

Love is patient. Love is kind. Love is messy.
Even some of Hollywood's most beloved couples aren't immune to rumors of infidelity and allegations of cheating. And while some romances endured the trials and tribulations of having a scandal play out in the spotlight, others dramatically imploded. And now it seems the entertainment industry is producing a whole new batch of relationship controversies.
Take Adam Levine, who has been accused of cheating on wife Behati Prinsloo with Instagram model Sumner Stroh. The Maroon 5 frontman denied having an affair as the allegations made their way online, but admitted he had "crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."
"In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family," he said in a statement on Sept. 20. "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make."
Likewise, Ned Fulmer—an original member of YouTube sensations The Try Guys—issued a statement taking accountability after claims that he had cheated on his wife, interior designer Ariel Fulmer, with someone from his work surfaced on social media. After parting ways with his comedy group, the content creator confessed that he "lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship," adding, "I'm sorry for any pain that my action may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel."
And the YouTuber isn't the only one whose career has taken a hit due to a cheating scandal. Seven years into his engagement with actress Nia Long, Ime Udoka was recently suspended as head coach of the Boston Celtics after ESPN, citing multiple sources, reported that he had an "intimate relationship with a female member of the franchise's staff."
Following the announcement of his suspension Sept. 22, Udoka released a statement apologizing to players, fans and his family, saying he was "sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team's decision."
Only time will tell if these relationships will be able to bounce back from the drama. For now, scroll on to see where other couples who faced a cheating scandal currently stand.