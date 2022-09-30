Kate Middleton Reveals Her Kids’ Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Pictures of Her Younger Self

Watch : Kate Middleton Is Officially a Princess

Kids say the darnedest things, even young princes and princesses.

Kate Middleton recently revealed how her children—Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4—reacted when they saw old photos of herself before she married their dad, Prince William.

The Princess of Wales was captured on Sept. 27 talking to a fan who appeared to be holding the couple's 2010 engagement photo, as seen in a TikTok video.

"Oh my goodness, is that from our engagement?" she asked. "We always laugh about this. Although we've been married for 11 years, we've been together for double that, so it's extraordinary."

Kate laughed and added, "The children look back at the photos and say, 'Mummy, you look so young!'"

Even royals aren't immune to brutal honesty from their kids.

On Sept. 27, Kate and William visited the towns of Anglesey and Swansea in Wales, marking their first visit to the country since being named Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles III.