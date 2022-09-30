Kate Middleton Reveals Her Kids’ Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Pictures of Her Younger Self

Kate Middleton had a relatable moment when her kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis saw her 2010 engagement photo with Prince William. Here’s what Kate had to say.

Kids say the darnedest things, even young princes and princesses.

Kate Middleton recently revealed how her children—Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4—reacted when they saw old photos of herself before she married their dad, Prince William.

The Princess of Wales was captured on Sept. 27 talking to a fan who appeared to be holding the couple's 2010 engagement photo, as seen in a TikTok video

"Oh my goodness, is that from our engagement?" she asked. "We always laugh about this. Although we've been married for 11 years, we've been together for double that, so it's extraordinary."

Kate laughed and added, "The children look back at the photos and say, 'Mummy, you look so young!'"

Even royals aren't immune to brutal honesty from their kids.

On Sept. 27, Kate and William visited the towns of Anglesey and Swansea in Wales, marking their first visit to the country since being named Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles III.

Kate Middleton, Prince William & Kids at Easter 2022 Service

"It's nice coming back to Wales because it was where we lived before we had our family and everything," Kate said to the gathered crowd, according to the TikTok video. "So it's been a really special day."

Kate and William lived in Wales as newlyweds. The couple moved there after their 2010 wedding while William was with the Royal Air Force as a search and rescue helicopter pilot, per PeopleAfter Prince George was born in London, the royal couple brought him home to Wales. 

Jonathan Buckmaster/AP/Shutterstock

The young royals have had a lot of change in their lives this year. In addition to losing matriarch Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, George, Charlotte and Louis are also attending a new school because their family moved to Windsor Castle.

The princes and princess are attending the posh Lambrook School in Berkshire, England, according to a press release from Kensington Palace shared to E! News. At their new school, George, Charlotte and Louis will have access to a pool, 9-hole golf course, orchard with farm animals and many other amenities to enrich their days. 

In fact, school seems to be helping the royal children deal with the loss of their "Gan-Gan." In a Twitter video shared after the Queen's death, Kate told a crowd her kids are "in school, in a routine and they're happy. They're with new friends." William echoed that sentiment in another video, saying, "We're trying to keep everything constant and settled for them."

