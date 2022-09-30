Ralph Macchio Says He’s Been Kept in the Dark About the New Karate Kid Movie

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

It's time for another trip to the dojo.

On Sept. 16, Sony announced plans for a new Karate Kid movie to be released June 7, 2024, described as "the return of the original Karate Kid franchise." But that's all the detail that the studio provided.

Despite the secrecy, it would reason to think that Ralph Macchio—who played Daniel LaRusso in the first three Karate Kid films from 1984 to 1989 and reprises the role on Netflix's Cobra Kai—might have some insight about what the future holds for the franchise.

As it turns out, not so much.

"I know no other information," Macchio told Entertainment Weekly Sept. 30. "It's too early to tell what that story is [with the movie]. This is all, like, happening in real time as you're asking me this question."

Macchio remained cautiously optimistic that there still may be some more waxing on and waxing off in store for him, however.

"I think that [will be figured out] in the near future, or I may have nothing to do with it," he said. "We'll talk when I know what's going on."