How Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Are Supporting Victoria Beckham at Fashion Week

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are making their love for Victoria Beckham known worldwide.
The former Spice Girls member shared a photo of a few familiar faces who came out to support her during Paris Fashion Week, including her son Brooklyn, his wife, David Beckham, 20-year-old son Romeo Beckham, Anna Wintour and British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful.
"It's Paris baby!!" Victoria captioned the Sept. 30 Instagram post. "I'm so grateful for my family, @BritishVogue and @VogueMagazine for always supporting me on this journey xx VB."
The designer's post comes just a week after Nicola squashed rumors—which stemmed after she didn't wear a Victoria gown to her April wedding—implying there is tension between the two of them.
"Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria's wedding dress and I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created," Nicola told GRAZIA USA in a Sept. 21 interview. "I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story."
Alas, the design Nicola, her mom and friend Leslia Fremar created couldn't be made by Victoria's atelier.
"So, I spoke to my mom and Leslie, and I was like, 'Well, unfortunately, this can't happen, so what's the next step?'" the Transformers: Age Of Extinction recalled. "I've been a fan of Valentino and their couture for so long. I was really lucky to be able to travel to [the atelier] to try on the dress."
And while Nicola knows the truth behind the moment, she admitted that the online-born feud bothers her.
"When I read things that say [things like] I was never planning on wearing a [Victoria Beckham] dress or things like that, it does hurt my feelings," she told the outlet. "I try not to let it, but it's just not the truth."