Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10: A Guide to His Ever-Growing Family

It's another baby for Nick Cannon! The comedian welcomed his 10th child when Brittany Bell gave birth to their baby, Rise Messiah Cannon, on Sept. 23. Here's a guide to his large brood.

Watch: Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10, His Third With Brittany Bell

It's no secret that Nick Cannon is wild about kids.

After all, the Wild n' Out star couldn't help to gush about becoming a dad again when he recently announced the arrival of his new bundle of joy, Rise Messiah Cannon. Born on Sept. 23, the baby is the third child of Nick and Brittany Bell—who also share son Golden "Sagon" Cannon, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen Cannon, 21 months—and the comedian's 10th child overall.

"Another Blessing!!!" Nick wrote on Instagram on Sept. 30. "As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps. He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable."

The 41-year-old went on to give a loving shoutout to those who "guide me with care through this purposeful life," adding, "I am so indebted and grateful for the matriarch energy in my time of need."

And there certainly has been a lot of "matriarch energy" around Nick in recent days. Just one week before Rise's birth, the comedian welcomed a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon with LaNisha Cole.

"Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine!" he shared in a Sept. 14 Instagram post. "God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities."

In the birth announcement, Nick also defended his growing family, asking skeptics of his large brood to "please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious Mothers of my children."

He added, "If you are truly concerned during this time of Spiritual Warfare, my inner struggles with self, mental wellness and physical health concerns… Just continue to pray for me and my entire family that God will grant us Peace that surpasses all Understanding."

So, just who is a part of the Cannon clan? Scroll on to get to know Nick's kids.

Instagram / Mariah Carey
Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon

Mariah Carey gave birth to her and Nick's twins on April 30, 2011. The two announced their split in 2015 after six years of marriage and finalized their divorce a year later.

Instagram / Brittany Bell
Golden "Sagon" Cannon

Beauty queen Brittany Bell gave birth to her and Nick's first child together, a boy, on Feb. 21, 2017.

Instagram / Brittany Bell / Nick Cannon
Powerful Queen Cannon

Brittany Bell and Nick welcomed their second baby together, a girl, in December 2020.

Instagram / Abby De La Rosa
Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon

DJ Abby De La Rosa gave birth to her and Nick's twin boys on June 14, 2021.

Nick Cannon
Zen Cannon

Model Alyssa Scott welcomed a baby boy with Nick on June 23, 2021. 

However, just five months after the arrival of their son, Nick shared the devastating news that Zen had passed away from brain cancer. "Alyssa was just the strongest woman I have ever seen," he said on the Dec. 7 episode of The Nick Cannon Show. "Never had an argument, never was angry. She was emotional when she needed to be but was always the best mom and continues to be the best mom possible. So I've got to say thank you to my entire family but specifically to Alyssa."

"You never know what someone is going through," he added. "Hug your family. Kiss somebody. Tell them you love them."

Instagram
Legendary Love Cannon

Model Bre Tiesi welcomed her first child with Nick on June 28, 2022. The baby boy weighed 8 pounds and 10 ounces at birth.

"I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth," Bre shared in a July 25 Instagram post. "This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can't thank my team enough for delivering my son safely."

Instagram
Onyx Ice Cole Cannon

Nick and model LaNisha Cole welcomed a daughter on Sept. 14, 2022. 

Instagram
Rise Messiah Cannon

Brittany Bell gave birth to her third child with Nick on Sept. 23, 2022.

