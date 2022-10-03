Who Is G-Eazy's Ultimate Celebrity Crush? He Reveals...

G-Eazy has dated several famous faces, including Halsey, Lana Del Rey and, most recently, Ashely Benson. But the rapper's biggest celebrity crush—whom he revealed on the Oct. 3 episode of E! News' digital series DRIVE!—is none other than an A-list award-winning actress.
"Halle Berry," he exclusively told host Austin J. Mills. Berry made history as the first Black actress to win Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 2002 Oscars for her performance in the film Monster's Ball.
Like his celeb crush, an Oscar is something the artist hopes to take home one day. During a "0 to 60" rapid-fire question round with Austin, G-Eazy revealed he'd rather take home the film award than win an NBA Final. His pick comes as a surprise to the DRIVE! host, as the two became friends playing in a basketball league together.
G-Eazy continued to show his romantic side while answering more of Austin's questions, including whether he prefers blondes or brunettes. And being a gentleman, he responded with, "Beautiful women."
In fact, the "Me, Myself & I" singer purchased his 1965 Mustang Fastback with a beautiful woman in mind. He told Austin all about the car's heartfelt backstory on the episode while taking it out for a spin.
"This is the first car I ever owned," the 33-year-old shared. "All I wanted to do was take this up the PCH [Pacific Coast Highway] with my girlfriend at the time and just escape and just go away."
While G-Eazy didn't specify who the ex-girlfriend was, there's a chance he may have written a song about her, as he revealed he has around 550 unreleased songs on his studio hard drive. As for why they haven't seen the light of day? It all comes down to his creative process.
"You're working towards what you want to say," G-Eazy said of the songs. "So, if 530 never come out but the best 20 do, then that's all anybody needs to know."
Hear more of G-Eazy's rapid-fire answers—including who his favorite artist of all time is—in the full clip above.
