Kylie Jenner Just Made Tighty Whities Look Chic at Paris Fashion Week

Watch : Kylie Jenner Unpacks the Drama Around Her Son's Name

Kylie Jenner is going back to the basics.

While stepping out during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 30, The Kardashians star decided to swap out one of her sexy dresses for a cheeky tighty whitey look at the Lowe spring/summer 2023 runway show.

But don't mistake Kylie's outfit as something one would wear if they simply rolled out of bed.

The 25-year-old's lingerie look was a lot chicer than you'd expect, as she paired her crisp white underwear with a sleek fitted tank top and layered it with a gray floor-length trench coat. Her accessories—which included sheer black pantyhose, pointed pumps and bug-eyed sunglasses—added extra oomph to her overall ensemble.

"no pants no problem," Kylie captioned her Instagram post, "mornings with @loewe @jonathan.anderson."

During the fashion show, the reality TV star sat in the front row with Anna Wintour by her side. The Vogue editor-in-chief opted for a vibrant red trench coat and matching outfit underneath.