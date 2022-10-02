Hocus Pocus 2's Costume Designer Reveals All of the Glorious Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed

Watch : Hocus Pocus 2 Cast Reveal Easter Eggs

The Sanderson Sisters are back and more glorious than ever in Hocus Pocus 2.

Sure, Thackery Binx once told the witchy trio that there were not enough children in the world to make them young and beautiful. But with one man's magical touch, Winnifred (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mary (Kathy Najimy) flew into 2022 in style.

That fashion wizard was, of course, Salvador Perez, known for his work on The Mindy Project and Never Have I Ever.

Known for his work on The Mindy Project and Never Have I Ever, the costume designer and president of the the Costume Designers Guild told E! News that he was "so giddy" when he got the call about working on the highly anticipated sequel, admitting, "I have probably seen Hocus Pocus 40 times."

As a fan of the 1993 movie, Perez—the president of the Costume Designers Guild—found it tricky to strike the right the balance between paying homage to the original costumes created by Mary Voight and updating the witchy trio's looks for the Disney+ follow-up.

You're trying to reinvent the costumes," Perez explained. "Don't make them too identical but don't change them so drastically that they lose their soul."