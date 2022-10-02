Inside the Disturbing Aftermath of the Eliza Fletcher Murder Case

Watch : Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Kidnapping

Eliza Fletcher went out for a pre-dawn run on Sept. 2, part of the Memphis kindergarten teacher's usual routine.

When she hadn't come home by 7:45 a.m., her husband called police to report her missing.

Officers scoured the area around the University of Memphis campus where Richard Fletcher III's wife liked to jog and viewed security camera footage, looking for any sign of the 34-year-old mother of two young sons. Her family offered a $50,000 reward for information to help find her.

According to details released later by Memphis Police, a camera caught the moment when Fletcher was approached by an unknown assailant and forced into the back of a dark-colored SUV. A water bottle and broken cell phone were found near the alleged abduction spot.

The next day, police arrested Cleotha Abston on charges of aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence. An arrest affidavit noted that the GMC Terrain on the surveillance footage was traced to a house where the suspect was staying.

But the search for Fletcher continued, local and state law enforcement utilizing canine units, ATVs and a helicopter to look high and low.